Eight players share lead after 3rd round

Women's 'B' Chess CshipEight players are sharing lead in points table with maximum three points after the third round games of Sultana Kamal 41st National Women's 'B' Chess Championship now being held at the Chess Federation hall room of National Sports Council old building in the city.

They are WFM Nazrana Khan Eva, Kazi Zarin Tasnim, Umme Taslima Protiva Talukdar, WFM Zakia Sultana, Dilara Jahan Nupur, Omnia Binte Yusuf Lubaba, Jannatul Ferdousi and Warsia Khusbu.

WFM Noshin Anjum and Wadifa Ahmed are following the leaders closely with 2.5 points.

The round games were held on Wednesday with WFM Eva beat Tasnia Tarannum Orpa, WFM Noshin split point with Wadifa, Zarin beat Afrin Jahan Munia, Protiva defeated Nusrat Jahan Liza, WFM Zakia defeated Rumana Ferdous, Warsia beat Nusrat Jahan Alo, Nupur defeated Thakur Jania Haque, Lubaba outclassed Neelava Choudhury and Jannatul defeated Maiesha Mahzabin Tisha.

The fourth round matches will be held today (Thursday) at the same venue. -BSS













