Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women\'s \'B\' Chess C’ship

Eight players share lead after 3rd round

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Women's 'B' Chess CshipEight players are sharing lead in points table with maximum three points after the third round games of Sultana Kamal 41st National Women's 'B' Chess Championship now being held at the Chess Federation hall room of National Sports Council old building in the city.
They are WFM Nazrana Khan Eva, Kazi Zarin Tasnim, Umme Taslima Protiva Talukdar, WFM Zakia Sultana, Dilara Jahan Nupur, Omnia Binte Yusuf Lubaba, Jannatul Ferdousi and Warsia Khusbu.
WFM Noshin Anjum and Wadifa Ahmed are following the leaders closely with 2.5 points.
The round games were held on Wednesday with WFM Eva beat Tasnia Tarannum Orpa, WFM Noshin split point with Wadifa, Zarin beat Afrin Jahan Munia, Protiva defeated Nusrat Jahan Liza, WFM Zakia defeated Rumana Ferdous, Warsia beat Nusrat Jahan Alo, Nupur defeated Thakur Jania Haque, Lubaba outclassed Neelava Choudhury and Jannatul defeated Maiesha Mahzabin Tisha.
The fourth round matches will be held today (Thursday) at the same venue.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pique sent off at half-time in final Barcelona match
Blatter says awarding Qatar World Cup was 'a mistake'
End of an era for Uruguayan strike duo Suarez and Cavani
Leao changing Portuguese guard as sun sets on icon Ronaldo
India's Rohit takes heart from wins in England for WC semi
Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure
Sri Lanka cricketer accused of choking woman during alleged assault
Eight players share lead after 3rd round


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft