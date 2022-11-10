Video
National age based Swimming & Diving begins Friday

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The three-day-long National age-based Swimming and Diving competition is beginning on Friday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex at Mirpur in Dhaka.
A total of 695 participants including 485 swimmers and 210 officials from 80 teams will compete in five age categories of the competition. The age categories are under 10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and 18-20.
A total of 103 events including 100 swimming events and three diving events (one-metre springboard, three-metre springboard and five-metre platform diving) will be held in three days. The teams include different divisional, district teams and swimming clubs, education boards, BKSP, Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Police.
The winners will be given gold, silver and bronze medals. The champion and runner-up teams and the best boy and girl swimmers will get trophies and prize money.
With financial support from Saif Powertec, Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF) is arranging the competition.
In this regard, a press meet was held on Wednesday at Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium at Paltan in Dhaka. The BSF officials briefed the media about the vent there.


