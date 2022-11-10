Nepal stays ahead beating Bhutan



A Nepalese striker facing challenges from two Bhutanese markers during a match of the SAFF Under-15 Girls Championship on Wednesday at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka. photo: BFF

After winning the match, Nepal is leading the point table with nine points with nine goal differences. Bhutan, after three consecutive defeats, is at the bottom of the point table with zero points.

Another team of the event, Bangladesh has six points with 16 goal differences.

Now, another trophy aspirant team Bangladesh is taking on Nepal on Friday in the last match of the event which is going to be the untagged final as this match will decide the champion of the event. Whoever wins the match on Friday will be the champion.

In the match on Wednesday, Nepal won it riding on a loner of striker Senu Pariyar who had another goal in the match against Bhutan in the first round. This striker netted the match winning goal in the 49th minute.











SAFF U15 Girls' ChampionshipThe Nepal girls are staying ahead in the race to the title of the SAFF Under-15 Girls Championship with a 1-0 win over the Bhutanese on Wednesday at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.After winning the match, Nepal is leading the point table with nine points with nine goal differences. Bhutan, after three consecutive defeats, is at the bottom of the point table with zero points.Another team of the event, Bangladesh has six points with 16 goal differences.Now, another trophy aspirant team Bangladesh is taking on Nepal on Friday in the last match of the event which is going to be the untagged final as this match will decide the champion of the event. Whoever wins the match on Friday will be the champion.In the match on Wednesday, Nepal won it riding on a loner of striker Senu Pariyar who had another goal in the match against Bhutan in the first round. This striker netted the match winning goal in the 49th minute.