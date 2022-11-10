Covid: 62 cases, zero death reported

The country reported 62 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning. The total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,426 as no death was reported during the period. With the new infections, the caseload rose to 2,035,992, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 1.66 per cent from Tuesday's 1.72 per cent from as 3,740 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate at 97.40 per cent. In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases. -UNB