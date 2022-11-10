Use of EVM in all 150 constituencies won't be possible if budget is cut: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Wednesday, "If the budget for purchasing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is curtailed or the proposal to purchase EVMs is not passed by January it will not be possible to use EVMs in 150 constituencies in the 12th general elections."

Speaking to journalists at the Agargaon Election Commission (EC) office he said, "We can buy EVMs from sole source Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF). That's why there is no chance to evaluate the market price of the EVM."

"If the project is not passed by January 15, it will not be possible to use EVMs in 150 constituencies" he said and added, "If the budget is reduced we cannot buy enough EVMs to use in all the 150 constituencies."

Without having a feasibility study done, the Election Commission sent a proposal for a development project worth Tk 8,711 crore for purchasing two lakh electronic voting machines and their management. The EC forwarded the development project proposal (DPP) to the Planning Commission.









