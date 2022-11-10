Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Use of EVM in all 150 constituencies won't be possible if budget is cut: EC Alamgir

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Wednesday, "If the budget for purchasing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is curtailed or the proposal to purchase EVMs is not passed by January it will not be possible to use EVMs in 150 constituencies in the 12th general elections."
Speaking to journalists at the Agargaon Election Commission (EC) office he said, "We can buy EVMs from sole source Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF). That's why there is no chance to evaluate the market price of the EVM."
"If the project is not passed by January 15, it will not be possible to use EVMs in 150 constituencies" he said and added, "If the budget is reduced we cannot buy enough EVMs to use in all the 150 constituencies."
Without having a feasibility study done, the Election Commission sent a proposal for a development project worth Tk 8,711 crore for purchasing two lakh electronic voting machines and their management. The EC forwarded the development project proposal (DPP) to the Planning Commission.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 62 cases, zero death reported
Use of EVM in all 150 constituencies won't be possible if budget is cut: EC Alamgir
Financial allocation should be raised for climate migrants, experts demand
Food systems governance e-course launched
HC directs govt to ensure removal of  illegal structures from Cox's Bazar beach
Mahila Dal Gen Secy Sultana sent to jail
Gen Shafiuddin urges army to prepare to face challenges of 21st century
US Envoy praises BD’s  ‘incredible’ progress in C-19 vaccination


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft