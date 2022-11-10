Video
Financial allocation should be raised for climate migrants, experts demand

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Climate experts and civil society representatives emphasized on increasing allocation for the climate vulnerable people who are being forced to migrate to  the city and living in the slums and struggle for their survival.
They made this comment at a Citizen Dialogue meeting titled "Climate Conference, Urban Poverty, and Crisis" jointly organized by Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) and  Bastibashi Adhikar Surakha Committee  at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday.
President of Bastibashi Adhikar Surakha Committee Hosna Ara Begum Rafaza presided over the programme while Engineer Md. Abdus Sobhan was present as chief guest.
Engineer Md. Abdus Sobhan said that people have witnessed at least 26 Climate Conferences till now but there is no concrete progress has come out so far.
" These so-called climate organizers are spending  so much money in the name of the climate conference but they have not been able to provide any welfare for the poor people, who are the most victims due to the lifestyle of the developed countries," he said.
He also demanded adequate compensation for the climate victims from the developing and small islands countries from this current COP27 Climate Conference which is going on in Egypt, Sharm-el Sheikh.
Khodeja Sultana Lopa, Diakonia Country Director for Bangladesh said that discrimination between men and women is increasing due to climate change.
"The work pressure, especially for women, has increased. This is such a reality we are facing for which we are not responsible but somehow we are being faced," she said.
Professor Neelopal Adri, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology said that rural people especially from the coastal people are being forced to migrate to urban cities due to climate change.
"This number will increase in the future more. So from now on the government must arrange some shelter support and  other facilities for these climate victim groups in the urban area.
However, some demands came up from this dialogue including residential facilities for the climate victims groups, making a list for these climate migrants and estimating their loss and damage later included in the governments report documents and ensuring compensation for these loss and damage.
Besides, Zahangir Alam, Mihir Biswas, Rashid Haolader, Suman Sums also spoke at the meeting.
The event was moderated by Paval Partha, a climate expert and official of the BARCIK.


