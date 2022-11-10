Food systems governance e-course launched





The CGIAR (Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers) on Wednesday launched its 'Initiative on Sustainable Healthy Diets through Food Systems Transformation (SHiFT)' officially in Bangladesh.

Working closely with local, national, regional and global partners, SHiFT will use an innovative, consumer-focused perspective to generate evidence on how to increase demand for and access to sustainable healthy diets. At a programme held in a city hotel on Wednesday, the SHiFT initiative was introduced in Dhaka to its key stakeholders, according to a press release of the organisation.

The SHiFT is co-led by International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Alliance of Bioversity International and International Center for Tropical Agriculture (the Alliance) in close collaboration with Wageningen University and Research (WUR) and with contributions from International Potato Center (CIP), it said.

According to the release, food systems are not providing sustainable healthy diets for everyone and everywhere. Currently, healthy diets are unaffordable for 300 crore people worldwide. Poor-quality diets are associated with all forms of malnutrition-including under-nutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overweight and obesity-as well as around 1.1 crore premature adult deaths each year.

Although the food systems are an important source of employment, many jobs are in the informal sector, where they offer low, uncertain income and poor labor conditions, especially for women and youth. Food systems also significantly drive environmental degradation and biodiversity loss, and account for more than 25 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, it said.

While speaking, IFPRI Senior Research Fellow Dr Alan de Brauw emphasized that SHiFT is opened the launch by discussing the linkages between SHiFT and other CGIAR initiatives, and how SHiFT will strive to support the government policies toward food system transformation.

He discussed the desire of SHiFT to develop evidence that can be transformed into action improving the diets of Bangladeshi consumers.

Chief Guest of the programme, Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) Director General Shahiduzzaman Faruki said that strong multi-sectoral coordination mechanism helping ministries in Bangladesh work together to bring about positive food system transformation.

He expressed his desire for SHiFT to generate new evidence about potential innovations that can bring about a positive food system transformation.













