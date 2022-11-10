HC directs govt to ensure removal of  illegal structures from Cox's Bazar beach

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to monitor round-the-clock so that no one is able to construct illegal establishments in and around the world largest sea beach area of Cox's Bazar.

After disposing of a contempt of court petition, the HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil came up with the directive.

The HC bench asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cox's Bazar district and all concerned to be careful to implement the instructions of the High Court judgment to protect the beauty and characteristics of Cox's Bazar beach.

In line with the HC directive, the DC of Cox's Bazar submitted a report before the HC bench stating that a total of 677 illegal structures have been evicted from different points of the beach.

Among these, a total of 260 illegal structures evicted from Baliadi point while 417 illegal structures have been evicted from Sugandha Point of Cox's Bazar.

After accepting the report, the HC bench acquitted the DC from the contempt of court petition and asked him to be more careful so that no one can construct new establishments.

Earlier on October 19, the HC bench summoned the DC of Cox's Bazar and three others for not implementing its earlier order to remove all illegal encroachments from the world's longest sea beach.

The three other accused in the case are Cox's Bazar Mayor Mujibur Rahman, Deputy Town Planner Tanvir Hasan and SP Hasanuzzaman.

It also warned them to comply with the HC verdict evicting all illegal structures from sea beach area and submit report by November 9.

The HC bench came up with the warning following a contempt of court petition filed by Advocate Manzill Murshid seeking its directive in this regard.

On June 7 in 2011, HC ordered the authorities concerned to remove all illegal establishments from Cox's Bazar beach within 24 hours and halt further construction, following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), an NGO.

However, the HC order has not been implemented yet.

On February 7 this year, HRPB President Advocate Manzill Murshid sent legal notice asking them to implement the High Court verdict.

As no action was taken even after sending the legal notice, a contempt of court petition was filed with the High Court seeking its directive.













