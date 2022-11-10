Video
Thursday, 10 November, 2022
Home Back Page

Mahila Dal Gen Secy Sultana sent to jail

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Court Correspondent

Sultana Ahmed, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal and former lawmaker from reserved seats, was sent to jail by a Dhaka Court on Wednesday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order rejecting the bail prayer.
Earlier on Sunday another Dhaka court placed Sultana on a two-day remand in the case.
Sub Inspector Md Ashraful Alam of Paltan Police Station, also investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced her before the  court  after ending a two-day remand.
Former Dhaka Bar President Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder submitted two prayers for her treatment and division in jail considering her social status.
Upon hearing both the sides, the court ordered to send her to Dhaka Central Jail.
The court also directed jail authorities to provide her division as per jail code.Sultana was accused of making derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a rally in Paltan on September 1 in 2022.


