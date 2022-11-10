Gen Shafiuddin urges army to prepare to face challenges of 21st century

Chief of the Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Wednesday urged the army personnel to be prepared at all the times to face the challenges of 21st century obtaining epoch making modern trainings.

"We had infused our lives in the great Liberation War, when it was necessary for the country and its people and if needed we will do it again," he said at the Annual Commander Conference-2022 of the Army Service Core at the ASC Centre and School at Zahanabad Cantonment in Khulna as chief guest.

Remembering the glorious heritage of ASC Core of the Army and their active contribution in the infrastructural development of the country as well as service to the motherland when it was necessary, the Army top boss asked to enhance their skills during their duty in and outside the country.

Stimulation has been created among the Army persons in presence of its Chief and conviction has been reiterated among each of the member (Core) for serving the motherland in future, an ISPR press release said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army Training and Doctrine Command Lt Gen Ahmed Tabrez Shams Chowdhury, Chief Consultant General and Chairman of Sena Kallyan Sangstha Maj Gen Iftekhar Anis, Army Construction Supervision Consultant Maj Gen AKM Rezaul Majid, General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Jashore Area Maj Gen Mohammad Mahbubur Rashid and high Army officials attended the programme.

The Army chief later paid homage at the monument 'Sangsaptok', at Zahanabad Built in Memory of the martyred and visited different military establishments.











