US Envoy praises BD’s  ‘incredible’ progress in C-19 vaccination



US Ambassador Peter Haas joined Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, Mayor of Narayanganj at Collectorate Preparatory School, Narayanganj on Wednesday to inspect the child vaccination programme. photo : Observer

To mark the milestone, US Ambassador Peter Haas joined Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, Mayor of Narayanganj, and students from the Narayanganj Collectorate Preparatory School on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the US donated another 60 lakh pediatric doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, prompting the United States to be the largest Covid-19 vaccine donor to Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, a press release issued from the USA Embassy to Bangladesh said the American Covid-19 vaccine donations now account for more than 70 per cent of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh.

Haas said, "This milestone reflects the strong relationship between the two countries and is just a part of the incredible progress Bangladesh has shown in vaccinating nearly 75 per cent population of the entire country."

At the same time, he congratulated everyone involved in the health service sector during the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, US support has trained more than 50,000 health workers and other workers on safely administering vaccines across 64 districts, donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers to help transport 7,10,00,000 doses of vaccines to remote areas, and directly administered 8,40,00,000 vaccinations.

"The US has contributed more than USD 14 crore in Covid-19 related development and humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh," the press release read.

The press release further said, "Globally, the United States has donated USD 400 crore to support the Covax effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access."

















Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US has donated over 10 crore vaccines to Bangladesh.To mark the milestone, US Ambassador Peter Haas joined Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, Mayor of Narayanganj, and students from the Narayanganj Collectorate Preparatory School on Wednesday.Earlier this week, the US donated another 60 lakh pediatric doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, prompting the United States to be the largest Covid-19 vaccine donor to Bangladesh.On Wednesday, a press release issued from the USA Embassy to Bangladesh said the American Covid-19 vaccine donations now account for more than 70 per cent of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh.Haas said, "This milestone reflects the strong relationship between the two countries and is just a part of the incredible progress Bangladesh has shown in vaccinating nearly 75 per cent population of the entire country."At the same time, he congratulated everyone involved in the health service sector during the pandemic.Since the beginning of the pandemic, US support has trained more than 50,000 health workers and other workers on safely administering vaccines across 64 districts, donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers to help transport 7,10,00,000 doses of vaccines to remote areas, and directly administered 8,40,00,000 vaccinations."The US has contributed more than USD 14 crore in Covid-19 related development and humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh," the press release read.The press release further said, "Globally, the United States has donated USD 400 crore to support the Covax effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access."