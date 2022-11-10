3 Jama'atul Ansar members arrested in N'ganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three members of the Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, a newly emerged militant group, from Signboard area of Narayanganj last night.

The arrestees are Roni Miah, 29, Abu Sayeed Sher Mohammad, 32, and Abdul Hadi Sumon alias Jon, 40, one of the financers of this outfit.

Director of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed the matter at a press briefing at RAB media centre in city's Kawran Bazar area on Wednesday

Acting on a tip-off, RAB Headquarters Detective Branch and RAB-11 members raided the Signboard area secretly and managed to nab them at the night of Tuesday, RAB official Moin said.













