BD needs IMF fund sans hard conditions: Quader

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday that Bangladesh will borrow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without any hard condition. He told a news conference at the Secretariat, that the  global crisis created crisis for Bangladesh for which together with dollar crisis, Bangladesh was  borrowing.
"We will accept the IMF loan, but not with hard  conditions," he said.
Due to the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war  Bangladesh, like many countries was facing various economic challenges including energy crisis,  inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, he said.
As these issues  became sources of major headaches, he said the government wanted to borrow $4.5 billion from the IMF to overcome possible economic risks. IMF representatives are currently visiting Bangladesh to discuss the matter. The IMF is giving various conditions for the reform of the country's financial sector in the media.
Quader said replying to reporters, "Global crisis is bringing crisis in our national life. People's cost of living is increasing. As you can imagine, the cost of living in Britain has increased by 80 per cent. Now the rate of increase in commodity prices has slowed down a bit. Hopefully relief will come slowly." Quader also the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges criticizing the movement of BNP.
He said, "The aim of this movement is not to overcome the current global crisis. Their goal is to change political power. Though due to the global crisis, one person dies every 36 seconds in Somalia. there is no movement by opposition parties in that country to overthrow the government."
"We know that BNP will participate in the election. They are preparing for the election. They calculated how much money they would pay and to whom. We have information. We want BNP to participate in the election," he added.
Replying to a question, Quader said, "When people of the country hear about BNP's movement, they think that BNP is playing with fire."


