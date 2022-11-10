250 BD workers leave for Seoul

Under South Korea's Employment Permit System (EPS), 250 Bangladeshi workers on Tuesday night left Dhaka to work in South Korea.

So far this year, South Korea recruited 4,941 Bangladeshi workers through state owned recruiting agency, Bangladesh Overseas Employment Services Limited (BOESL), according to the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin, South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun and BOESL Managing Director Mallick Anwar Hossain saw the workers off at the airport. Under an agreement signed between the two countries in 2008, Bangladeshi workers are recruited under government to government (G2G) arrangements.

The South Korean government recruits 16 countries' workers proficient in Korean language.

South Korea suspended foreign worker recruitment from March 2020 to November 2021 due to the pandemic.












