

AIBL opens 205th branch at Poradaha, Kustia

Director of the Bank Hafez Alhajj Md. Enayet Ullah inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest. Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. Deputy Managing Director Abdullah Al Mamun was present in the occasion.

Managing Director of Rashid Group Md. Abdur Rashid, Chairman of Poradaha Union Parisad Md. Farukuzzaman and Senior Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah spoke at the ceremony.

Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony while Senior Executive Vice President S. M. Abu Jafar, M. M. Saiful Islam, Vice President Touhidul Islam of the bank and Managing Director of Wodland group Md. Hafizur Rahman also present in the occasion. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. Khulna Zonal Head Md. Mojibar Rahman thanked the audience.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has opened 205th branch at Poradaha, Kustia, on Tuesday, says a press release.