

Southeast Bank wins J.P. Morgan’s Award

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank received the Award from Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Head of Financial Institutions, Treasury Service of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A, Bangladesh Representative Office.

Southeast Bank exceeded J.P. Morgan's stringent Straight Through Processing (STP) performance standard by maintaining 99.71% STP in MT103 transaction processing. In appreciation of that performance, J.P. Morgan awarded Southeast Bank. In the award ceremony other officials from both the organizations were also present.



