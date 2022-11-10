

Padma Bank to facilitate banking for Rico Int’l students

The MoU inked at Rico International's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Zabed Amin, Deputy Managing Director & COO of Padma Bank and Md. Rafiqul Islam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rico International signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury, Head of Retail & SME Banking, Nafisa Ara, Head of Segments and Md. Raizur Rahman, Branch Manager, Mirpur Branch were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Rico International students shall be served with priority services ranging from account opening to remittance and beyond at Padma Bank's specialized Student Care Centers and branches through dedicated relationship managers.



