Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:45 AM
BD opens stall at London World Travel Market

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem on Monday inaugurated a colourful Bangladesh pavilion at the three-day global travel and tourism event 'World Travel Market 2022' in London.
 Bangladesh Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Bangladesh Tourism Board in association of Bangladesh High Commission in London set up the pavilion with the theme 'Mujiber Bangladesh' at Axel Centre in London, said a press release received here today.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the high commissioner said the main goal of the pavilion is to encourage British and British-Bangladesh tourists to travel in Bangladesh. At the encouragement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Tourism Board has been taking part in the World Travel Market since 1997 and as a result, tourism in Bangladesh from the UK has increased manifold, she said.
Tasneem said at present as many as four million tourists from different countries are travelling Bangladesh every year while the number of tourists was only 1 million earlier. She said now around 15 million people are connected with Bangladesh tourism industry and the industry contributes 3 percent to the country's economic growth. Sheikh Hasina's government is making all-out strides to attract foreign tourists in Bangladesh, she said. As part of it, Bangladesh High Commission in London will hold tourism road show to attract young British-Bangladesh tourists to ecotourism and archaeological and historical sites in Bangladesh, she mentioned.
High officials of Bangladesh High Commission and Bangladesh Tourism Board attended the opening ceremony at Axel Centre in London. Bangladesh's leading 10 tour operators are taking part in the event.  Visitors enjoyed folk dance performance by Bangladesh community members in Britain and different traditional cakes (pithas) at the opening ceremony of the pavilion at the fair. The event will end on Wednesday.     -BSS


