BB allows BD online students to pay fee to institutions in China

The central bank has allowed banks to assist Bangladeshi students in China pay their tuition fees.

Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the circular, Bangladeshi students enrolled at educational institutions in China are still studying under online arrangements from Bangladesh due to Covid-19 related travel restrictions imposed by the country.

"These students are now applying for visas for which the due tuition fees need to be paid. So, it has been decided that authorised dealer banks may continue to effect outward remittances on account of these students till September 30, 2022 subject to observance of usual regulatory instructions," the Bangladesh Bank circular said . UNB











