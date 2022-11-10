Shipping giant Maersk to open new warehouse in Ctg

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), the integrated logistics company, is expanding its warehousing footprint in Bangladesh with a brand new 100,000 sq. ft. facility being built in Chattogram.

The upcoming facility is strategically located close to the Chattogram Port and easily connected to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway through the Outer Ring Road and Karnaphuly Tunnel, giving easy access to Bangladesh's garment exporters based out of the nearby manufacturing hubs.

Bangladesh is witnessing impressive growth in garments exports. However, the warehousing footprint in Chattogram has not increased proportionally, the Copenhagen, Denmark - based shipping giant said in a press release.

The last two to three years have been extremely challenging for Bangladesh's exporters. The Covid-19 pandemic caused many disruptions in the supply chains. The acute imbalance in demand and supply of goods, bottlenecks in the logistics ecosystem, displaced workforce and congestion at ports and warehouses led to unforeseen challenges in Bangladesh.

"However, the pandemic also presented us with the opportunity to have meaningful dialogues with our customers and look into the future. We realised that the demand for warehousing space was rising and decided to undertake measures that could address this requirement proactively," the press release quoted Maersk Bangladesh Head Angshuman Mustafi as saying.

Maersk Bangladesh has partnered with Vertex Off-Dock Logistics Services Limited to commission the new three-storied facility. The lift, conveyor belt and slider-operated warehouse will ensure higher productivity. Internal and external parking facilities will allow for a higher number of trucks and vans to be accommodated within the warehouse. While the current facility will be 1000,000 sq. ft., Maersk has access to more space in case of expansion in the future.

Through our collaboration with Maersk, we are building a facility that has a modern integrated installation. By building efficient warehouses, we are catering to the demand of the country's exporters and addressing their requirements to the level of international standards," Vertex Off-Dock Logistics Services Managing Director Imran Fahim Noor said.

As an integrator of logistics, Maersk is developing and providing solutions ranging from ocean transportation to landside and air transportation, contract logistics including warehousing and distribution (W&D) and depots, custom clearances, visibility solutions and so on.

Maersk's resilient end-to-end solutions ensure customers' cargo is kept moving in case of unforeseen challenges. With the expansion of warehousing facilities, Maersk is strengthening its position further by providing a larger array of services through a single window to its customers.

Ocean shipping and landside logistics & distribution have traditionally been shared amongst multiple stakeholders resulting in complex supply chains. To create a seamless experience and integrated logistics solution for its customers, Maersk is strategically investing in W&D facilities along with providing ocean and landside transportation.







