Home Business

Xiaomi brings new entry-level smartphone Redmi A1

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi has announced the launch of its Redmi A1 at an affordable price for everyone. The device will be exclusively available at online marketplace Daraz's 11.11 campaign at an attractive price.
The device comes in three colors Black, Light Green and Light Blue and will only be available at Daraz's 11.11 campaign scheduled to be held on November 11, 2022. The 2+32GB phone is priced at Tk 9,999 for Bangladeshi customers. However, the price is reduced to Tk 9,199 with a special discount offer at Daraz's 11.11 campaign, says a press release.
The phone has all lucrative features including a large display, dual camera, stylish design, and a large battery. Although it's a budget phone, the device's excellent features will give a different experience to the users.
A 6.52-inch large display is used in the phone to give a better video watching experience. There is 1600x720 pixels HD Plus resolution. For extended viewing, the devices offer a Dark theme and Night Light mode, which help prevent eye strain.
Redmi A1 has a rear dual camera set-up -one is an 8-megapixel rear camera; and there is a 5 megapixel front camera too. Pictures and videos can be taken in different modes including portrait, short video and time-lapse with rear and front cameras, offering users diverse video and photo options.
The 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM storage can also support expandable storage up to 1 terabyte, which frees up space on-device for additional data storage. So, customers don't have to worry about saving extra data.
It is equipped with MediaTek Helio A22. The powerful hardware and latest version software in the device will ensure smooth performance.
With a stylish flat-frame design, the Redmi A1 phone is equipped with transparent leather-like texture that protects the phone from any finger scratches. Besides, the phone has a large battery of 5000 mAh and a 10-watt charger, eradicating the customers' worry about battery charging. So, those who stay outside for a long time, can use the phone for a long time by charging it once.


