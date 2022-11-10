

Smart Technologies brings high speed graphics card in BD

Deputy Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited S M Mohibul Hasan was involved online in the unveiling ceremony of PNY brand graphics card.

The products of Smart Technologies were unveiled by Zafor Ahmed, Distribution Business Director of the company, Deputy General Manager ASM Shawkat Millat, PNY Product Manager Tanvir Alam and Head of Media and Communication Mahfuzur Rahman Mukul, says a press release.

According to the announcement, the PNY graphics card uses three new technology fans which are much more durable than other graphics cards. With three fans, it won't get hot easily even after prolonged use. This graphics card has HDMI display port. Besides, there is memory interface 384 bit, memory bandwidth 1008 GB/second, clock speed 2235 MHz, boost speed 2520 MHz, memory speed 21 Gbps, memory size 24 GB DDR6X. PNY brand GeForce RTX 4090 model graphics card can be used in any PC.

On the occasion, S M Mohibul Hasan said, 'PNY is a popular accessories brand around the world. Recently, PNY has been able to respond globally by leaving the high-speed graphics card market. Keeping in mind the gaming and graphics professionals of Bangladesh, we have brought the GeForce RTX 4090 model graphics card to the Bangladesh market. Hopefully, this graphics card will be able to take the user's computer experience to a different height.

The retail price of the graphics card has been fixed at Tk 2 lac 25 thousand with 3 years warranty.









Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd has brought PNY brand GeForce RTX 4090 model graphics card to Bangladesh market. The company launched the high-speed graphics card with professionals in mind to ensure long durability and unprecedented performance in PC gaming.Deputy Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited S M Mohibul Hasan was involved online in the unveiling ceremony of PNY brand graphics card.The products of Smart Technologies were unveiled by Zafor Ahmed, Distribution Business Director of the company, Deputy General Manager ASM Shawkat Millat, PNY Product Manager Tanvir Alam and Head of Media and Communication Mahfuzur Rahman Mukul, says a press release.According to the announcement, the PNY graphics card uses three new technology fans which are much more durable than other graphics cards. With three fans, it won't get hot easily even after prolonged use. This graphics card has HDMI display port. Besides, there is memory interface 384 bit, memory bandwidth 1008 GB/second, clock speed 2235 MHz, boost speed 2520 MHz, memory speed 21 Gbps, memory size 24 GB DDR6X. PNY brand GeForce RTX 4090 model graphics card can be used in any PC.On the occasion, S M Mohibul Hasan said, 'PNY is a popular accessories brand around the world. Recently, PNY has been able to respond globally by leaving the high-speed graphics card market. Keeping in mind the gaming and graphics professionals of Bangladesh, we have brought the GeForce RTX 4090 model graphics card to the Bangladesh market. Hopefully, this graphics card will be able to take the user's computer experience to a different height.The retail price of the graphics card has been fixed at Tk 2 lac 25 thousand with 3 years warranty.