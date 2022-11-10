

NCC Bank signs issuing bank agreement with ADB

By this agreement, NCC Bank will avail guarantee facility from Asian Development Bank which will help the bank to get additional credit lines to support its foreign trade business, says a press release.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC and Neha Noronha, Investment Specialist of Private Sector Financial Institutions Division of ADB signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Besides, Md. Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan & M. Asheq Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors' of NCC Bank, Pamela Jhoanna N. Gamilla, Senior Investment Officer of Private Sector Financial Institutions Division of ADB and Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP & Head of Operations, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP and Chief Financial Officer, Mohammed Sumon Rahman, SAVP of Financial Institutions Department along with other concern officials of NCC Bank were also present on the occasion.











