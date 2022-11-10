Video
Motorola Mobile fest at Daraz 11.11

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The biggest sell campaign of The E-Commerce platform Daraz is starting on November 11. it will continue to till 10 days. In this campaign Salextra, The authorized dealer of Motorola Lenovo and Amazfit, Announced big discounts on mobile along with Various Lifestyle products.
The greatest Offer of Salextra in Daraz campaign is Motorola G31 model mobile phone. Salextra Offers a 23% discount on its (6+128 GB) variant. So the offered price of the set is now 18,607 taka. Also, customers will get more 1,000 Taka discount if byes with selected banks credit card or HSBC debit card. Customers can also get 0% EMI for up to 12 months from the credit card.
From the other sets of Motorola, the edge 20 fusion (6+128 GB) offers a 21% discount in this campaign. The Other models like g40 fusion (6+128 GB), G60 (6+128 GB)  and E40 (4+128 GB)  offer 15-16% discounts.
Along with the phone, Lenovo tab offers a 10% discount. In another, various Lifestyle products of Dizo like Dizo watch, Dizo Go Pods 12-16% discounts.  And various smart watches of Amazfit offer 14-16% discounts, according to a press release.


