Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash offers big rebate at Daraz 11.11 online shopping fest

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Customers can avail 12% instant cash back up to 200 Taka on bKash payment while shopping at 'Daraz 11.11' online shopping festival on November 11, Friday.
From 12th to 15th November, they can also avail another 10% instant cash back up to 100 Taka on bKash payment. One can avail each offer once and get a total of 300 Taka during the whole campaign, says a press release.
Country's largest online marketplace Daraz is hosting the 11.11 online shopping festival for the fifth time in Bangladesh. On this occasion, it has added variety of products along with exciting offers for the customers.
Customers can avail the instant cash back on bKash payment in all kinds of products such as clothing, footwear, electronics, groceries, beauty products and many others from Daraz website and app.
Note that, customers need to complete the payment using bKash payment gateway by 11.59 pm on November 11 to avail the 12% cash back offer. Details of the campaign can be found on the verified Facebook page of bKash and also in this link - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6x8qU.
To pay through bKash for the first time, customers need to select bKash from payment option after selecting their desired product from Daraz app or website. By entering bKash account number and verification code, bKash will be added to payment method. Once added, customers can do shopping whenever they want from Daraz using bKash PIN only.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL opens 205th branch at Poradaha, Kustia
Southeast Bank wins J.P. Morgan’s Award
Padma Bank to facilitate banking for Rico Int’l students
BD opens stall at London World Travel Market
China’s super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows
BB allows BD online students to pay fee to institutions in China
BD balances energy needs with climate, conservation
‘Transmission line being set up to connect RNPP with nat’l grid’


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft