bKash offers big rebate at Daraz 11.11 online shopping fest

Customers can avail 12% instant cash back up to 200 Taka on bKash payment while shopping at 'Daraz 11.11' online shopping festival on November 11, Friday.

From 12th to 15th November, they can also avail another 10% instant cash back up to 100 Taka on bKash payment. One can avail each offer once and get a total of 300 Taka during the whole campaign, says a press release.

Country's largest online marketplace Daraz is hosting the 11.11 online shopping festival for the fifth time in Bangladesh. On this occasion, it has added variety of products along with exciting offers for the customers.

Customers can avail the instant cash back on bKash payment in all kinds of products such as clothing, footwear, electronics, groceries, beauty products and many others from Daraz website and app.

Note that, customers need to complete the payment using bKash payment gateway by 11.59 pm on November 11 to avail the 12% cash back offer. Details of the campaign can be found on the verified Facebook page of bKash and also in this link - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6x8qU.

To pay through bKash for the first time, customers need to select bKash from payment option after selecting their desired product from Daraz app or website. By entering bKash account number and verification code, bKash will be added to payment method. Once added, customers can do shopping whenever they want from Daraz using bKash PIN only.

