BB to auction 25 kg of gold seized by law enforcers

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has invited gold traders to submit tenders to purchase a total of 2,170 bhori (25 kilograms) gold which was seized through various drives by intelligence agencies.

According to the central bank, interested certified gold traders can purchase the tender document by depositing a non-refundable sum of Tk 2,000 and submitting necessary documents to Bangladesh Bank within November 14 to 20.

Eligible candidates will be invited to participate in the auction after verification. The Motijheel office advertised the auction in media earlier this month.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, Border Guard Bangladesh and different law enforcing agencies seize the gold bars coming through airports and land ports.

Traders would need to submit updated trade licences, registration certificates, BIN certificates, licences to buy, store and supply gold, membership of relevant trade associations and certificates from banks or financial institutions regarding financial solvency to participate in the auction.

Updated income tax payment certificate, company registration certificate if the applicant organisation is a registered limited company, memorandum of association, articles of association and updated list of directors should also be submitted.









