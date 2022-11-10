Video
Thursday, 10 November, 2022
Business

Stock trading time rescheduled

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has revised the hours for capital market transactions following the new government office timings.
The capital market will now stay operational from 10:30 am to 2:50pm followed by a 10-minute post-closing session until 3pm, according to the new timetable announced on Tuesday.
A five-minute pre-opening session will also be held from 10:25am. The new hours will take effect from Nov 15, according to BSEC spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim.
The move followed the resumption of regular transaction hours for banks.     -bdnews24.com


