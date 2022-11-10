

EBL partners with German institutions to address climate challenges

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Anne M�llejans, Senior Manager - Gender Finance Lead FI of DEG signed an agreement to this effect at EBL head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

EBL, using the Joint Impact Model will estimate financial flows in the economy and its resulting economic, social and environmental impact. These impacts will also be used to model and report on the contribution of EBL to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

EBL becomes the first local bank in Bangladesh to explore the opportunities using such impact model in addressing the climate challenge issues.









