Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:42 AM
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BGMEA briefs Moody’s team on its outlook

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has briefed Moody's Investor Service about the future priorities of the RMG industry to enhance its capabilities and competitiveness in the global market in the coming days.
The priorities include increased emphasis on product diversification, innovation, technology upgradation and skill development.
A delegation of Moody's Investor Service met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex on Tuesday to understand the status quo of the RMG industry in Bangladesh, especially its prospects, current challenges, and way forward.
The Moody's team included Alka Anbarasu, Associate Managing Director, and Camille Chautard, Analyst.
A representative of Bangladesh Bank was also present at the meeting, according to BGMEA.
They had discussions about different trade-related issues Bangladesh's RMG industry, including the challenges posed by the present global energy crisis and inflation, impacts on exports and possible ways to deal with the situation.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised the Moody's team of remarkable progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry, becoming one of the safest and greenest industries in the world.
Mentioning the proven resilience of the industry, he expressed high optimism would be able to weather the tough time.
The RMG sector is keeping close eyes on the global market situation and would move ahead strategically based on the situation, he added.
Moody's Investor Service is a leading provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis.
Faruque Hassan invited the Moody's delegation to the Made in Bangladesh Week which will be organised by BGMEA on 12-18 November 2022 to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry.     -UNB


