Stocks fall on selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Wednesday as the investor offloaded their shares.

At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index of the DSE shed 33.96 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 6,350. Shariah-based index DSES lost 10.22 points or 0.73 per cent to 1,386, and the blue-chip index DS30 decreased 11.46 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 2,231.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market also fell to Tk 1018 crore on Wednesday from Tk 1,495 crore on Tuesday..

Of the issues traded on the DSE, 34 advanced, 104 declined, and 218 remained unchanged.

Genex Infosys has risen to the top of the trading on the DSE. On Wednesday the company's shares worth Tk 124.79 crore were traded. Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 72.87 crore.

Bashundhara Paper's shares of Tk 62.95 lakh came to the third place in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Navana Pharma, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Eastern Housing, IT Consultants, Intraco CNG, Lube Ref and Matin Spinning.

On this day, the share price of Chartered Insurance increased the most.

The closing price of Chartered Insurance was Tk 21.20 paisa on previous business day Tuesday. After trading on Wednesday, its closing price stood at Tk 23.30. That is, the share price of the company has increased by Tk 2.10 or 9.90 per cent. With this, Chartered Insurance's DSE has topped the rate hike list.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Apex Foods 8.75 per cent, Monospool Paper 8.20 per cent, Golden Ansh 7.43 per cent, Genex Infosys 6.32 per cent, Paper Processing 6.24 per cent, Kohinoor Chemicals 5.78 per cent. Pragati Life Insurance rose by 5.08 per cent, Bashundhara Paper by 4.23 per cent, Tamizuddin Textile by 4.21 per cent.

Samrita Hospital has reduced the daily rate the most. The closing price of Samrita Hospital was Tk 91.90 on Tuesday. After trading on Wednesday, its closing price stood at Tk 79.30. The share price of the company has decreased by Tk 12.60 or 13.71 per cent. With this, Samrita Hospital's DSE has risen to the top spot in the list.

Other top decliners on DSE include Eastern Cables 11.42 per cent, Navana Pharma 7.88 per cent, Malek Spinning 7.23 pe rcent, Lub Ref 6.88 per cent, Orion Infusion 6.60 per cent, Mir Akhtar 6.47 per cent , Sea-Pearl Hotel fell by 6.32 per cent, Eastern Housing by 5.61 per cent and Maxons Spinning by 5.06 per cent.

At the CSE the general index CASPI decreased by 13 points. Tk 16 crore. Of the 73 firms that participated in the transaction, 15 rose, 35 fell and 23 were unchanged.















