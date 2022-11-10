Video
BKMEA, BTMA differ on LC payment in taka

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) in a letter to the central bank Tuesday opposed the proposal to switch LC settlement in taka sought by Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).
BKMEA in a letter to Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder proposed that they be allowed for opening and settling LC payments in taka as 80 per cent of the knitting industry source raw materials locally.
Two textile-sector trade bodies have locked horns in a row over a proposal for settling letter of credit (LC) payments in local currency amid dollar crunch as forex-reserve falls at Bangladesh Bank.
"There is dollar shortage globally due to economic recession and Bangladesh is no exception," it is mentioned in the letter, sent by Mohammad Hatem, BKMEA's executive president.
Commercial banks are facing difficulties in meeting dollar demands for LC opening and payment settlements, causing sufferings to export-oriented industries, the association noted.
"So, to mitigate the existing dollar crisis, we believe, LC opening and its payment settlement in Bangladeshi taka in lieu of dollar at local stage would help in overcoming the foreign-currency shortage to some extent," the letter reads.
Exporters are also incurring financial losses due to the procedures as the conversion gap between the US dollar and the local currency stood at Tk 7.0-8.0 per dollar, the association explains. BKMEA leader also said they would get relief of the currency-exchange-rate gaps if their demand is met.
The other association moves swiftly to gainsay the dollar-taka arithmetic in import payment. The BTMA leadership in a separate letter to the governor claimed that the proposal, if implemented, would not play any effective role in resolving the dollar crunch.
Citing media report, Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of BTMA, in the letter argued that the switch would rather create complexities in export-import activities of other textile-related stakeholders.
"As knitwear exporters source yarns and fabrics through back-to-back LC in foreign currency, no capital flight happens," he says, adding BTMA mills at present have sufficient stock of yarns and fabrics.
The textile mills' association also points out that though there is not sufficient availability of yarn and fabrics made of manmade fibre, a notable quantity of such yarn and fabrics is produced locally.
The BTMA president requested discouraging import of raw materials that are available locally against back-to-back foreign LC "in the name of saving foreign currency and resolving the dollar crisis".
As the EDF (export development fund) and UPAS loan payment is settled in dollar, textile millers must have sufficient dollar in reserve to repay loans, he says.
"So, it would not ensure foreign-currency availability if goods are delivered against back-to-back LC payment in local currency," BTMA president claims.


