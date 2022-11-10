

Digital platform best medium to collect remittance bypassing hundi

The speakers made the view at a seminar at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium in the city on Wednesday. They said the flow of remittances can be increased using legal way and through digital channels in a safe way.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the occasion. Economists, bankers and experts put forward various recommendations. ERF president Sharmin Rinvee presided over the meeting conducted by ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam.

MA Mannan said, common people of our country who receive remittance suffer from a kind of social and psychological distance about going to bank and making transactions. As a result, they find it relatively easy to receive remittances illegally at home. Remittances cannot be increased unless the distance between expatriates and those who are working to bring remittances through legal channels is reduced.

Executive Director of the Institute of Policy Research Ahsan H Mansur said dollar market needs to be balanced to increase remittances through legitimate channels. Migrant workers are more inclined to send remittances through hundi when they get better exchange rate.

Migrants must be made more aware of the national interest through various awareness programs to send dollars through legitimate channels.

Dhaka University professor and chairman of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Dr Bazlul H Khandkar said in 2019 and 2020 remittances increased a lot. At that time, the government took various steps including introducing incentive exchange rates digital transactions.

At present, remittances cost more than 6 percent globally which must come down in one hand and it be convenient of sending quickly at much lower cost on the other. Unfortunately hundi is replacing the legal channel this time again. .

Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh Masrur Riaz said remittance can be brought quickly through digital means. There is no substitute for digital medium to increase remittance flow in a short period of time. If this remittance can be increased, it will be possible to meet the balance of payment deficit.

Professor Sharmin Nilormi of Jahangirnagar University said if workers can easily and quickly send money through the banking channel in a digitally, expatriates will choose that route. Iskandar Mia, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank and deputy head of BFIU, said measures should be taken to bring the money from abroad legally

bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (retd) Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam said that the service of sending remittances through bkashh with immediate government incentives is becoming popular day by day.







One of the easiest ways to overcome foreign exchange crisis is to increase remittance flows and digital platform can be the best medium to harness remittance legally and safely.The speakers made the view at a seminar at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium in the city on Wednesday. They said the flow of remittances can be increased using legal way and through digital channels in a safe way.Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the occasion. Economists, bankers and experts put forward various recommendations. ERF president Sharmin Rinvee presided over the meeting conducted by ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam.MA Mannan said, common people of our country who receive remittance suffer from a kind of social and psychological distance about going to bank and making transactions. As a result, they find it relatively easy to receive remittances illegally at home. Remittances cannot be increased unless the distance between expatriates and those who are working to bring remittances through legal channels is reduced.Executive Director of the Institute of Policy Research Ahsan H Mansur said dollar market needs to be balanced to increase remittances through legitimate channels. Migrant workers are more inclined to send remittances through hundi when they get better exchange rate.Migrants must be made more aware of the national interest through various awareness programs to send dollars through legitimate channels.Dhaka University professor and chairman of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Dr Bazlul H Khandkar said in 2019 and 2020 remittances increased a lot. At that time, the government took various steps including introducing incentive exchange rates digital transactions.At present, remittances cost more than 6 percent globally which must come down in one hand and it be convenient of sending quickly at much lower cost on the other. Unfortunately hundi is replacing the legal channel this time again. .Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh Masrur Riaz said remittance can be brought quickly through digital means. There is no substitute for digital medium to increase remittance flow in a short period of time. If this remittance can be increased, it will be possible to meet the balance of payment deficit.Professor Sharmin Nilormi of Jahangirnagar University said if workers can easily and quickly send money through the banking channel in a digitally, expatriates will choose that route. Iskandar Mia, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank and deputy head of BFIU, said measures should be taken to bring the money from abroad legallybKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (retd) Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam said that the service of sending remittances through bkashh with immediate government incentives is becoming popular day by day.