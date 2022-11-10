Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Digital platform best medium to collect remittance bypassing hundi  

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Digital platform best medium to collect remittance bypassing hundi  

Digital platform best medium to collect remittance bypassing hundi  

One of the easiest ways to overcome foreign exchange crisis is to increase remittance flows and digital platform can be the best medium to harness remittance legally and safely.
 The speakers made the view at a seminar at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium in the city     on Wednesday. They said the flow of remittances can be increased using legal way and through digital channels in a safe way.
Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the occasion. Economists, bankers and experts   put forward various recommendations. ERF president Sharmin Rinvee presided over the meeting conducted by ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam.
MA Mannan said, common people of our country who receive remittance suffer from a kind of          social and psychological distance about going to bank and making transactions. As a result, they find it relatively easy to receive remittances illegally at home. Remittances cannot be increased unless the distance between expatriates and those who are working to bring remittances through legal channels is reduced.
 Executive Director of the Institute of Policy Research Ahsan H Mansur said dollar market needs to be balanced to increase remittances through legitimate channels. Migrant workers are more inclined to send remittances through hundi when they get better exchange rate.
Migrants must be made more aware of the national interest through various awareness programs to send dollars through legitimate channels.
Dhaka University professor and chairman of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Dr Bazlul H Khandkar said in 2019 and 2020 remittances increased a lot. At that time, the government took various steps including introducing incentive exchange rates digital transactions.
At present, remittances cost more than 6 percent globally which must come down in one hand and it be convenient of sending quickly at much lower cost on the other. Unfortunately hundi is replacing the legal channel this time again. .
Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh Masrur Riaz said remittance can be brought quickly   through digital means. There is no substitute for digital medium to increase remittance flow in a short period of time. If this remittance can be increased, it will be possible to meet the balance of payment deficit.
 Professor Sharmin Nilormi of Jahangirnagar University said if workers can easily and quickly send money through the banking channel in a digitally, expatriates will choose that route. Iskandar Mia, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank and deputy head of BFIU, said measures should be taken to bring the money from abroad legally
 bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (retd) Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam said that the service of sending remittances through bkashh with immediate government incentives is becoming popular day by day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL opens 205th branch at Poradaha, Kustia
Southeast Bank wins J.P. Morgan’s Award
Padma Bank to facilitate banking for Rico Int’l students
BD opens stall at London World Travel Market
China’s super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows
BB allows BD online students to pay fee to institutions in China
BD balances energy needs with climate, conservation
‘Transmission line being set up to connect RNPP with nat’l grid’


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft