Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Sri Lanka starts building $700m port project funded by India’s Adani

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

COLOMBO, Nov 9: Sri Lanka's largest port began on Wednesday construction of a $700 million terminal project, partly funded by India's Adani Group, an official said, marking the first foray by an Indian company into the sector.
India has this year provided the most financial support to its southern neighbour, which is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. India is now keen to see long-term projects by Indian companies take off in Sri Lanka.
"Dredging commenced in the morning," Upul Jayatissa, managing director of the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), told Reuters.
"The first stage is expected to be done in the third quarter of 2024 and the full project will be completed by 2025-end."
Ports-to-edible oils group Adani, controlled by Asia's richest person, Gautam Adani, holds a 51% stake in the West Container Terminal (WCT) of the port, which also has a terminal run by China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd.
India and China vie for influence in the island nation of 22 million, located near busy shipping routes.
Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings owns 34% of the WCT and the rest is held by the SLPA.
The Adani Group's plans to invest in Sri Lanka's ports ran into controversy last year after powerful port unions pushed for the East Container Terminal (ECT) to be built by the state. Subsequently, the government excluded the company from construction of the ECT.
However, in September the Sri Lankan government of Ranil Wickremesinghe, who became president in July, signed a new deal with the group for the west terminal in a different part of the port.
The ECT is now being constructed by SLPA and will be completed in December 2024, Jayatissa said.
India has extend about $4 billion including swaps and multiple credit lines to Sri Lanka, amid an acute shortage of dollars and essentials.      -REUTERS





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nepal earthquake kills at least six rattles Delhi
Sri Lanka starts building $700m port project funded by India’s Adani
Gujarat governed from Delhi, double-engine claim an empty boast: P Chidambaram
‘Humiliating’: Reality sinks in for Twitter India staff as 90% sacked
Macron urges US, China to pay their fair share on climate
SC warns of suo motu notice if FIR of attack on Imran not registered in 24 hours
Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan leaves hospital after attack


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft