Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PA ministry to work for removing obstacles to cross check info, says Minister

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Tuesday urged reporters to write reports only after verifying their information.
"Reporters must verify their information before writing a report, so that no one is humiliated socially. It's true that there are some
obstacles to  cross check information due to some legal barrier and government directives. The Public Administration Ministry will take necessary initiatives to address the problem," he told a media sensitization workshop on 'The Role of Media in Good Governance'.
Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Administration Academy hosted the workshop at its auditorium in the capital for the members of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF).
BCS Administration Academy Rector Mominur Rashid Amin chaired and moderated the workshop.
Former Dhaka University Vice Chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Senior Secretary to Public Administration Ministry Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Ekattor TV Chief Editor Mozammel Babu, BSRF President Tapan Bishwas and General Secretary Masudul Haque also spoke.
Chief Information Commissioner  Martuza Ahmed spoke on Rights to Information issues,  Additional Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Azim -- on  the Rules of Business and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime's (CTTC's) Cyber Crime Investigation Unit's Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Islam --on Digital Security Act 2018.
Around 90 journalists took part in  the day-long event.
Farhad said that the government created  opportunities of journalism in Bangladesh.
"Before becoming a good journalist, it's important to be a good man. A good man can be a good journalist. Only disciplined freedom of journalism can ensure the rights of all," he said.
He said, "media entrepreneurs were also working to strengthen democracy. Several new media outlets have improved the working environment for journalists amid competition. Use of new technology  enhanced efficiency."
He called upon all to face together the coming challenges before the country.
Arefin Siddique said that a journalist must be aware about political issues, but not as a political activist.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
PA ministry to work for removing obstacles to cross check info, says Minister
Polls open in crucial US midterm
Bribe transaction now in dollars: HC
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
Due to lack of rice supply, rice price has gone up by Taka 150 per mound
Dengue: 5 die, 820 hospitalised in 24 hours
BB withdraws lending cap for coal-based power plants


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft