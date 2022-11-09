PA ministry to work for removing obstacles to cross check info, says Minister

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Tuesday urged reporters to write reports only after verifying their information.

"Reporters must verify their information before writing a report, so that no one is humiliated socially. It's true that there are some

obstacles to cross check information due to some legal barrier and government directives. The Public Administration Ministry will take necessary initiatives to address the problem," he told a media sensitization workshop on 'The Role of Media in Good Governance'.

Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Administration Academy hosted the workshop at its auditorium in the capital for the members of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF).

BCS Administration Academy Rector Mominur Rashid Amin chaired and moderated the workshop.

Former Dhaka University Vice Chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Senior Secretary to Public Administration Ministry Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Ekattor TV Chief Editor Mozammel Babu, BSRF President Tapan Bishwas and General Secretary Masudul Haque also spoke.

Chief Information Commissioner Martuza Ahmed spoke on Rights to Information issues, Additional Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Azim -- on the Rules of Business and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime's (CTTC's) Cyber Crime Investigation Unit's Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Islam --on Digital Security Act 2018.

Around 90 journalists took part in the day-long event.

Farhad said that the government created opportunities of journalism in Bangladesh.

"Before becoming a good journalist, it's important to be a good man. A good man can be a good journalist. Only disciplined freedom of journalism can ensure the rights of all," he said.

He said, "media entrepreneurs were also working to strengthen democracy. Several new media outlets have improved the working environment for journalists amid competition. Use of new technology enhanced efficiency."

He called upon all to face together the coming challenges before the country.

Arefin Siddique said that a journalist must be aware about political issues, but not as a political activist.











