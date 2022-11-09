Bribe transaction now in dollars: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday commented that now bribe transactions are done through dollars, not in taka.

The HC bench comprising of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali came up with the comment during the hearing of a corruption case.

Senior lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam appeared for ACC while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state during the court proceedings.

At one stage of the hearing, one of the judge of the

HC bench told the state lawyer that it could be seen in the media that bribes are traded in dollars now a days.

The HC bench raised question saying what does the ACC do against corruption?

At least 200 prison guards are working in Chattogram and Sylhet by impersonation and various fake frauds, such news is circulated in the media.

According to the report, the prison authorities found evidence of fraud in 88 cases. Among them, 3 people were found who were working for one person instead of another.

Another person with the same name is working in the prison instead of one named Zahurul Islam Eshu.

Later, the news was brought to the attention of the HC. While hearing on the matter, the HC bench on Tuesday came up with the comment.













