Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:35 PM
Money launderers should be shot down: HC

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday commented that those who looted and smuggled about Tk 4,000 crores from Basic Bank should be 'shot down'.
The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the comment during the hearing on a petition filed by Mohammad Ali seeking bail in the Basic Bank's money laundering case.
Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of ACC in the court while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the court proceedings.
Advocate Abul Hossain, counsel for accused told the court that that even after five years since filing cases over Basic Bank scam, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) could not submit the      charge sheet in the case. Hence, the trial proceedings of the cases yet to be completed, he added.
Then, the HC bench said that money launderers are enemies of the nation. Why these cases will not go to trial?
Pointing finger to the ACC lawyer, the HC bench said that why are you not giving the charge sheet? There should be summary trial in cases of embezzlement and money laundering.
'Those who embezzled public money should be 'shot down', that should be their punishment,' the court said.
The HC bench ordered the ACC to submit the latest information of all the cases filed relating to money laundering of Tk 4,000 crores from Basic Bank.
The HC bench asked the ACC to implement its order by November 21.
Earlier on March 4 in 2021, the then HC bench led by Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to file charge sheets within the next two and a half months after completing investigations into 21 cases related to the BASIC Bank loan scam.
The HC bench came up with the directive while hearing on a bail petition filed by Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, a managing partner of a privately owned company called SD Survey Firm.
In 2015, the ACC filed 21 cases against some bank officials and businessmen, including Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, in connection to a loan of around Tk 800 crore from BASIC Bank, overpricing the mortgaged property.
In the four years, from 2009 to 2013, Tk 4,500 crore was taken from the BASIC Bank through loan fraud - the biggest loan scandal in Bangladesh.
The ACC filed 61 cases in connection with the scandal but former chairman of the bank Sheikh Abdul Hye Bachchu and none of the board of directors were accused in the cases.


