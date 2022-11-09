Video
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022
Home Front Page

Dengue: 5 die, 820 hospitalised in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

With five more deaths reported in 24 hours till Tuesday morning this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease dengue reached 182, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.
Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019.
In the first week of November, already 41 people died from dengue while 6,778 were hospitalised.
During last 24 hours, 820 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The gradual increase in dengue infections has created panic among the residents of Dhaka city.
Hospitals are failing to cope with the pressure of dengue patients despite setting up new wards.
Doctors and health experts say that measures taken by the city corporations and other authorities are not proving to be effective. The publicity and drives carried out by the authorities to destroy larvae of Aedes mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus, are appearing to be inadequate.
All the latest deaths were
reported from Dhaka raising the death toll in the division to 109
Of the new patients, 450 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 370 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 3,223 dengue patients, including 1,947 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 44,802 dengue cases and 41, 397 recoveries so far this year.
On Thursday, the country reported nine dengue deaths, the highest death toll from dengue in a day this year.    -UNB


