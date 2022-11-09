Video
Support poor countries in energy transition: Guterres

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Shahnaj Begum writes from Egypt

SHARM AL SHEIKH, Nov 8: The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, urged the USA and China to come forward to support the under-developed and poor countries in energy transition thus the world could work together to reduce Carbon emission.
"A growing number of governments and non-state actors are pledging to be carbon-free - and that's good news. But they have to realise the condition and technological issues, so it is now the duty of the developed nation to support them," he said.
He requested the USA and China to transfer renewable energy's technology and products to the under-developed countries at a lower price.
We must have zero tolerance for net-zero green-washing. Today's Expert Group report is a how-to guide to ensure credible, accountable net-zero pledges, he said.
He said it provides clarity in four key areas, environmental integrity; credibility; accountability; and the role of governments.
The UN top boss touched three things.
First, on environmental integrity, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is our scientific North Star.
Net-zero pledges must be in line with IPCC scenarios limiting warming to 1.5 degrees. That means global emissions must decline by at least 45 per cent by 2030 - and reach net zero by 2050, he told the summit.
"Pledges should have interim targets every five years starting in 2025." the UN boss said.
For financial     institutions, this means all financed activities. For businesses, it means all emissions -- direct, indirect and those originating from supply chains. And for cities and regions, it means all territorial emissions, he said.
"I also have a message to fossil fuel companies and their financial enablers." he said.
So-called 'net-zero pledges' that exclude core products and activities are poisoning our planet, he added.
They must thoroughly review their pledges and align them with this new guidance, he said.
"Using bogus 'net-zero' pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion is reprehensible." he said.
"This toxic cover-up could push our world over the climate cliff. The sham must end." the UN Secretary General told at the COP-27 Summit on november-8.


