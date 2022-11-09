Fardin's body bore injury marks: Autopsy report





Kazi Nur Uddin breaks down in tears after the namaz-e-janaza of his son Fardin Noor Parash (inset) on the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's campus on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"There are several injury marks on Fardin's head and body," said Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General

Hospital where the autopsy was done.

Maniruzzaman Moni, Officer-in-Charge of Narayanganj River Police, said police have detained two friends of Fardin for interrogation. They are also trying to find clues to and possible reasons behind Fardin's death, he said.

Meanwhile, Fardin's father Nuruddin Rana said that the family received a phone call on Monday, informing them of Fardin's dead body. Earlier on Monday, police found Fardin's body from the Shitalakshya River, three days after he went missing.

Fardin was a 3rd-year student of civil engineering department of BUET and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah, said Maniruzzaman. On November 4, Fardin left home and did not return. He was also unreachable on phone. Later, his father lodged a general diary with Rampura Police in this regard.

On Monday afternoon, the dead body was seen floating on the river just behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj. On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, added the OC.

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Tuesday formed a human chain on campus, demanding justice for fellow student Fardin Noor Parash's death.

The human chain, under the banner of general students, was formed in front of Buet Shaheed Minar after Fardin's namaz-e-janaza at the campus Central Mosque.

The students demanded immediate arrest of those behind Fardin's death after identifying them. Fardin's body was brought to Buet campus after autopsy this morning.

The first namaz-e-janaza of Fardin, was held at BUET central mosque around 2:00pm Tuesday.

After the janaza, Fardin's father Kazi Nur Uddin told the reporters that "It is a murder. It is painful to accept. I would not get my son back. But I want justice for the murder. I am seeking the interference of the Prime Minister."

The victim's father said, "I want justice for the killing of my son so that no more mothers lose her child in such a way." Kazi Nur Uddin said his son would remain busy studying and researching. He was also engaged in BUET debating club.











