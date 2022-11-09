Country posted $115m in FDI in Q1 of '22-'23

The world economy has been dealing with the shock of the corona epidemic for more than two years. Later, the Russia-Ukraine war increased the fear in the world economy. At this time, foreign investment indicated relief. In the first three months (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, foreign direct investment (FDI) of US$115 million has arrived in the country.

Its amount is 27 per cent more than the same period last year. In the first three months of the fiscal year 2021-22, Bangladesh received $90.7 million of FDI, According to Bangladesh Bank sources.

The total foreign direct investment (FDI) received in various sectors, after repatriation of the profits of the investing firm, is called net FDI. After the Covid-19 situation normalized, there was some atmosphere for investment.

However, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war has dampened foreign investment. In addition, there is increasing pressure on the economy amid the dollar crisis in the country.

According to sources, apart from this, some investments have come in the power, banking and telecom sectors. That is why investment has increased slightly even overcoming the impact of Covid-19.

After more than two years of the corona pandemic, when there were many disappointments and fears about the economy that was turned upside down by the Russia-Ukraine war, foreign investment was a sign of relief.

Economists and business leaders expressed hope that foreign investment will increase in the coming days around Padma Bridge, Metrorail, Bangabandhu Karnaphuli Tunnel and some special economic zones.

But there is no reason for this speed to be good," explained Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), an economic researcher, told the Daily Observer, "Foreign investment in a country depends on many things. If investment in the country does not increase, foreign investment does not come. Satisfactory reserve should be maintained. An investment-friendly environment and government policy-support is required."

He said, "Investment in the country has been stuck in the same place for several days; Between 31 and 32 per cent of GDP. The volatility in the dollar market continues. It is true that an atmosphere of investment was created in the country around several major projects including the Padma Bridge. But the shock of the war has turned everything upside down."

According to the data of Bangladesh Bank, in the first three months (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, net FDI has increased by $82 million or 21.87 per cent. In these three months, net FDI of $457 million has come into the country. At this time last year, it came in at $375 million.

In the last fiscal year 2021-22, a total of $4.7 billion FDI came into the country, which was 39 per cent more than the previous fiscal year 2020-21. Net FDI increased even more, by 61 per cent. The net FDI in the last fiscal year was $2.18 billion. Before that, Bangladesh received FDI of $338.7 million in the fiscal year 2020-21. During this period, net FDI came to $1.35 billion.

Earlier, Bangladesh received foreign investment of $3.23 billion in the fiscal year 2019-20. The net investment amount was $127 million. In the fiscal year 2018-19, about $5 billion of foreign investment came into the country. Out of this, the amount of net FDI was $2.63 billion. In the history of the country, the highest foreign investment in one fiscal year came in that year.

Meanwhile, 100 Economic Zones (EZ) are opening new investment scopes for domestic and foreign investment across the country. Those may together create 1 crore new jobs by 2030.

According to international rules, foreign companies can invest in Bangladesh in three ways. As capital, as cash or industrial machinery, profits earned by doing business in Bangladesh are reinvested without taking it abroad, and one company can borrow from another company to invest.

Investment in the country through any of these three methods is considered as FDI.

Former caretaker government Finance Adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul islam said that factors such as inadequate infrastructure, limited financing instruments, bureaucratic complexity, lax enforcement of labor laws and corruption remain major obstacles to FDI.

Therefore, the country's related procedures to attract investment should be simplified. Confidence must be instilled among investors. Allocation for foreigners can play a special role in increasing investment in special economic zones, which should also be looked into, he added.














