Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No new mega project, for now: PM

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

No new mega project, for now: PM

No new mega project, for now: PM

Sheikh Hasina has told officials to focus on small, rural and welfare-based programmes instead of taking up mega-projects amid a global economic crisis.
Speaking at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on Tuesday, the prime minister asked officials to be "more careful" in choosing development projects.
After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said Hasina praised the work of the Planning Commission, but added they should not compromise on small-scale, rural or public welfare-oriented projects. "We prioritised these schemes and will continue to do so," Hasina was quoted as saying.
"The prime minister said we can't take on mega-projects now, but we also can't compromise on the small rural projects," the planning minister said.
Highlighting the global economic crisis, the prime minister said, "We want to remain sustainable during the worldwide turmoil."
She asked everyone to reduce wastage and to try to increase resources, he said.
Mannan said Hasina emphasised agriculture in the meeting. "We have to be self-reliant. So that we can live by while staying at home if the world collapses for some reason beyond our control. We will also support big industries, including rice, pulses, vegetables, fish, chicken or poultry."
"Not a single inch of land can be kept uncultivated in order to increase the production," he quoted the prime minister as saying.
The minister said 10 projects worth approximately Tk 39.82 billion were approved at the meeting.
Of the cost, Tk 33.92 billion will come from the state coffers, while Tk 2.67 billion will be provided by the relevant organisation's own fund and Tk 3.32 billion will come from overseas sources.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
PA ministry to work for removing obstacles to cross check info, says Minister
Polls open in crucial US midterm
Bribe transaction now in dollars: HC
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
Due to lack of rice supply, rice price has gone up by Taka 150 per mound
Dengue: 5 die, 820 hospitalised in 24 hours
BB withdraws lending cap for coal-based power plants


Latest News
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
39 held in anti-drug drives in city
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
Rooppur power plant worker killed being crushed by truck
Around 15 sued over murder of Sylhet BNP leader
UK to remain 'bedrock' of NATO, Sunak declares
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Argentina fans in Qatar give Messi noisy backing
Most Read News
BGMEA president briefs Moody's team on sector's outlook
Injury marks found on Buet student Fardin's body: Doctor
3 key factors that sink Bangladesh T20 WC campaign
Fardin's death: Buet students demand justice
Money launderers should be shot down: HC
UN expresses concern over Bangladesh's political violence
Elderly man, grandson among 3 killed in Bagerhat road crash
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Rabiul jailed for 13 years for bid to kill Ghoraghat UNO
Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft