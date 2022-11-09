

No new mega project, for now: PM

Speaking at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on Tuesday, the prime minister asked officials to be "more careful" in choosing development projects.

After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said Hasina praised the work of the Planning Commission, but added they should not compromise on small-scale, rural or public welfare-oriented projects. "We prioritised these schemes and will continue to do so," Hasina was quoted as saying.

"The prime minister said we can't take on mega-projects now, but we also can't compromise on the small rural projects," the planning minister said.

Highlighting the global economic crisis, the prime minister said, "We want to remain sustainable during the worldwide turmoil."

She asked everyone to reduce wastage and to try to increase resources, he said.

Mannan said Hasina emphasised agriculture in the meeting. "We have to be self-reliant. So that we can live by while staying at home if the world collapses for some reason beyond our control. We will also support big industries, including rice, pulses, vegetables, fish, chicken or poultry."

"Not a single inch of land can be kept uncultivated in order to increase the production," he quoted the prime minister as saying.

The minister said 10 projects worth approximately Tk 39.82 billion were approved at the meeting.

Of the cost, Tk 33.92 billion will come from the state coffers, while Tk 2.67 billion will be provided by the relevant organisation's own fund and Tk 3.32 billion will come from overseas sources. -bdnews24.com











