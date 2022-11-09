ECNEC sends Tk 9 thousand crore EVM project back to EC for review

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday has sent the Tk 8,711 crore project of the Election Commission's (EC) to buy Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) send back to further updating the project with its finding.

Three weeks ago, the EC has sent the project to the Planning Commission for the ECNEC's approval.

After the ECNEC meeting held on Tuesday at NEC Bhaban, Planning Commission Secretary Mamun Al-Rashid told media that the project was sent back to the EC with some recommendations.

After almost two and a half years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday directly attended the ECNEC meeting organized by the Planning Commission.

In the meeting, the PM again instructed to be frugal in using the public fund

considering the probable economic crisis as the world is now facing economic recession due to Russia-Ukraine War and Covid-19 pandemic.

She also directed the district administrators to find uncultivated land and grow various crops to meet up our demands of essential commodities locally.

Meanwhile, the ECNEC approved seven other development projects worth Tk 3,981.90 crore including one for construction of jetty alongside necessary infrastructures at Mirsarai and Sandwip of Chattogram and Sonadia Dip and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

Of the total project cost, Tk 3,392.33 crore will come from the government exchequer, Tk 267.35 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the remaining Tk 322.21 crore will come as project assistance.

According to sources, the Election Commission (EC) has finalised a project worth Tk 8,711 crore to procure 2 lakh new electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the 12th parliamentary elections.

The project proposal has forwarded to the Planning Commission for approval, said Ashok Kumar, additional secretary of the EC.

"Implementation of the project at a cost of Tk 8,711 crore includes the repairing and maintenance of the 2 lakh EVMs to be procured," he said.

"Besides, four vehicles and 534 pickup vans will be purchased and 10 warehouses will be built under the project," added the EC official.

The EVM procurement project comes as the EC decided to use EVMs at 150 constituencies in the upcoming national elections.

Earlier on 6 September, some 39 notable citizens urged the Election Commission to backtrack on the decision of using EVMs at the forthcoming national election and raised questions about spending a big sum to import the devices amid the ongoing economic crisis.











