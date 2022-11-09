Two BNP leaders sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent two BNP leaders to jail in a case filed over the attack on former Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order after Md Forman Ali, a Sub-Inspector of Detective Branch of police and also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before it on completion of their remand tenure.

The accused are Lokman Hossain, member of Dhaka South City Unit and Abul Basher, member secretary of Ward No-8 of Motijheel.

Earlier on Sunday, 11 BNP men were sent to jail on completion of two days remand in the case.

Justice Manik's car came under attack by some BNP activists at on November 2 in the afternoon on his way to a private television channel at Kawran Bazar.The BNP activists blocked the road at Naya Paltan area with a rally and procession. Around 30 opposition activists cordoned off Justice Manik's car and then attacked him, his gunman, and his driver. They also damaged the car.