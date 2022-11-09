Video
Court rejects Tabith's plea for filing case against OC, 15 others

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Court Correspondent

Dhaka  Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court  on Tuesday dismissed the prayer of filling case by  Tabith Awal,  executive committee member of  BNP  against  Officer-in-Charge (OC)  of   Banani Police Station  and 15 leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations  over an attack on him on  September 17.
The court dismissed the petition as it did not find any ingredient to accept the case.
Business tycoon Abdul Awal Mintoo's son Tabith Awal on Monday filed a petition of the case against the OC and others with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act, 2013 alleging that he was injured in an alleged attack by Awami league men on a BNP candle-light vigil programme. Md Asaduzzaman, Judge of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court recorded the statement of the complainant- Tabith Awal   and the court fixed Tuesday to pass an order.
According to  the petition submitted by Tabith, on  September 17,  in a  candle-light  vigil programme organised by the  North unit of BNP  at  Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, over  200 to 300 Awami League men  being instructed by the accused, including Kader Khan, an Awami League leader, attacked him and others and consequently he along with many leaders and activists was seriously injured. As a result of the attack, the complainant, Tabith Awal, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.


