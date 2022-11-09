Court rejects Tabith's plea for filing case against OC, 15 others

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Tuesday dismissed the prayer of filling case by Tabith Awal, executive committee member of BNP against Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banani Police Station and 15 leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations over an attack on him on September 17.

The court dismissed the petition as it did not find any ingredient to accept the case.

Business tycoon Abdul Awal Mintoo's son Tabith Awal on Monday filed a petition of the case against the OC and others with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act, 2013 alleging that he was injured in an alleged attack by Awami league men on a BNP candle-light vigil programme. Md Asaduzzaman, Judge of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court recorded the statement of the complainant- Tabith Awal and the court fixed Tuesday to pass an order.

According to the petition submitted by Tabith, on September 17, in a candle-light vigil programme organised by the North unit of BNP at Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, over 200 to 300 Awami League men being instructed by the accused, including Kader Khan, an Awami League leader, attacked him and others and consequently he along with many leaders and activists was seriously injured. As a result of the attack, the complainant, Tabith Awal, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.











