Trial of defamation case against ex-GCC mayor Jahangir stayed

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday stayed for two months the trial proceedings of a defamation case filed in Faridpur against former Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam for making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

In response to a petition for quashing the case, the HC bench comprising Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice S M Masud Hossain Dolon stayed the trial proceedings of the case for two months.

Senior lawyer and former additional attorney general MK Rahman appeared in the court on behalf of Jahangir Alam while deputy attorney general Sujit Chatarjee Bappy represented the state.

Earlier, the HC bench granted anticipatory bail for eight weeks to former Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam in connection with the defamation case.











