Ex-state minister Jafrul Chy passes away

Wednesday, 9 November, 2022, 12:33 PM
City News

Published : Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 8: Jafrul Islam Chowdhury, former state minister for environment and forest, ex-president of Chattogram south district BNP and former president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), died on Tuesday at a hospital in the port city. He was 72.
Chowdhury, who had been suffering from kidney and some other diseases, breathed his last at around 2:15pm at Evercare Hospital, said Chattogram South District BNP convener Abu Sufian. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Chowdhury's first Namaz-e-janaza will be held at Jamiatul Falah Mosque in the city at 10:00am on Wednesday. He will be buried in his family graveyard after the second janaza in Banskhali Adarsha High School field at 2:00pm and the third one in Banskhali Degree College field at 3:00pm. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury expressed deep grief over Jafrul's death.



