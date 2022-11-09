26 rescued BD fishermen return from India



All the fishermen are residents of Pirojpur and Barguna districts.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in India, Sheikh Marefat Tarikul Islam, said the fishermen were under custody of Buddha Pur flood centre in Kakdwip and Moipith Shelter Home in India.

The fishermen returned on special travel permits and were handed over to Benapole port police station after immigration procedure in the afternoon, said Abul Kalam Azad, in charge of Benapole check post immigration.

From there a non-government organization named Justice and Care received them.

"The 26 fishermen will return to their families by today," said Muhit Hossain, senior programme officer of Justice and Care. The fishermen had gone missing on August 18, as they went out to sea to catch hilsa and got caught in a storm. They were rescued eventually by Indian Coast Guard, who took them in their custody for safety. -UNB











