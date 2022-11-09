Appeal for PM’s support for eye treatment



Md Nurul Huda a visually impaired man hailed from Satkhira seeks help from the Prime Minister's Office to treat his eyes.According to National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital's diagnosis he is suffering from retinitis pigmentosa in both eyes that he can't see well. He is suffering from dimness of vision at night since birth.Huda, 43, despite being visually impaired passed Cambridge English level-5 Certificate. He is also a graduate from National University.