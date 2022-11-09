NSI, RAB arrest two swindlers in city

National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today arrested two members of a racket which swindled people of crores of taka through promise of transfer and tender forgery giving their identity as protocol officers of the Prime Minister's family members.

The arrested are Haridas Chandra Tarani Das alias Tawhid Islam, 34, of Shibganj thana in Bogura district and Imran Mehedi Hasan, 38, of Trishal thana in Mymensingh district.

NSI and RAB in a joint driver arrested them from the capital's Banani area on Monday morning.

RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press conference at RAB Media Centre at Kawran Bazar in the city today.

He said Haridas Chandra is the kingpin of the racket and he took the name of Tawhid Islam after converting to Islam while Mehedi Hasan is one of his 5 to 6 associates.











