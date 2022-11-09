Dengue kills 19, infects 3,128 in Ctg Port City

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 8: Dengue has broken out in an epidemic form in Chattogram Port City.

According to the Civil Surgeon's office sources, 19 people died of dengue, out of 3,128 infected, many of whom were admitted to t hospitals and clinics in the port city.

On Monday, 63 patients were admitted to different hospitals in the city.

According to hospital sources 19 dengue patients were admitted in June, 64 in July, about 1,000 in September and nearly 2,000 in October.

In 2019, out of 2,548 dengue infected people seven died.

In 2021, out of 550 infected people eight died.











